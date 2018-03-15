

CTV Saskatoon





One person is dead after a collision on the outskirts of Saskatoon.

RCMP say the crash occurred between two vehicles near the Highway 684 and Auction Mart Road intersection, northwest of the city, at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

One fatality has so far been reported, but if the deceased was a driver or a passenger in one of the vehicles is still not clear.

One driver was examined at the scene but did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews were still blocking the area as of 5:30 p.m. and an RCMP collision reconstructionist was on scene.