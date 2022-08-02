Crash near Blaine Lake leaves 22-year-old woman dead

A woman from Blaine Lake is dead following a crash on Highway 12.

On July 27, around 2:15 p.m., a single-vehicle rollover was reported to the community's RCMP detachment.

The crash occurred just south of Blaine Lake, according to a police news release issued on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old driver, and sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

The woman's family has been notified, according to police.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.