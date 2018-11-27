

CTV Saskatoon





Nine men face charges after Prince Albert police and RCMP raided a home and seized drugs, cash and guns.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of 24th Street East, police said in a news release.

Several men tried to escape but were caught. Ten people were arrested in total.

Police seized more than 320 grams of crack cocaine, 60 grams of methamphetamine, cash, a revolver and a handgun.

Seven people - a 21-year-old man from Calgary, a 23-year-old man from Edmonton, a 24-year-old man from Edmonton, a 33-year-old man from Prince Albert, a 23-year-old man from Edmonton, a 21-year-old man from Edmonton and a 21-year-old woman from Prince Albert - are all charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained from proceeds of trafficking exceeding $5,000 and 12 gun charges.

A 21-year-old man from Calgary is facing four gun charges and a 22-year-old man from Edmonton faces four gun-related charges and a breach of a youth sentence order to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

They were all scheduled to appear in Prince Albert court Tuesday.