CP train carrying liquid asphalt derails near Rockhaven; nothing spilled, say RCMP
A Google Maps screenshot marks the community of Rockhaven in Saskatchewan. (Google Maps)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 3:07PM CST
Nothing was spilled after seven Canadian Pacific train cars carrying liquid asphalt derailed Tuesday west of the Battlefords, according to RCMP.
Emergency crews, including a hazardous materials team and Canadian Pacific Railway officials, responded to the derailment near Rockhaven, Sask., shortly after 6 p.m.
Seven cars on a southeast-bound train derailed, but remained upright, RCMP said in a news release. The cars were carrying liquid asphalt.
No roads were blocked because of the derailment, and no one was injured.
Canadian Pacific police are still investigating.