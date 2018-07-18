

CTV Saskatoon





Nothing was spilled after seven Canadian Pacific train cars carrying liquid asphalt derailed Tuesday west of the Battlefords, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews, including a hazardous materials team and Canadian Pacific Railway officials, responded to the derailment near Rockhaven, Sask., shortly after 6 p.m.

Seven cars on a southeast-bound train derailed, but remained upright, RCMP said in a news release. The cars were carrying liquid asphalt.

No roads were blocked because of the derailment, and no one was injured.

Canadian Pacific police are still investigating.