CP raises money for new children’s hospital with Valentine’s Day cards
Canadian Pacific Railway is sending $10 to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, which is under construction in Saskatoon, for every digital valentine card made online this year. (Screenshot: pattisonchildrens.ca)
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 5:42PM CST
Canadian Pacific is raising money for Saskatoon’s new children’s hospital through Valentine’s Day cards.
CP will donate $10 to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital for every digital valentine card made online.
The rail company says the cards will then be printed and delivered to kids spending Valentine’s Day in hospital.
The new children’s hospital is set to open next year.
More Stories
- Wilson-Raybould defends comments on Stanley verdict 1
- Boushie supporters in Saskatoon march to courthouse from campus 1
- Rural group seeks better relations with Saskatchewan's Indigenous people 31
- No shortage on jury-fix ideas over the decades, but reform elusive
- Singh: NDP considering pledge to do away with so-called peremptory challenges
- 'Galentine's Day': Many in Saskatoon celebrating Amy Poehler-inspired event 1
- Lucky Bastard Distillers shown on Netflix series Altered Carbon 1
- Aspen Ridge homes remain without water