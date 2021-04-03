Advertisement
CP Rail train derails in Saskatoon, no injuries reported
Published Saturday, April 3, 2021 5:22PM CST
CP Rail says there were no injuries and no public safety concerns. (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- A CP Rail train derailed two loaded hopper cars and two locomotives on a customer track in Saskatoon at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday.
All equipment remained upright, according to a spokesperson from CP Rail.
The incident is currently under investigation.