The railway crossings near the communities of Wilkie and Scott have been rough for a few years, Scott resident Bill Risling said.

“We want to see if CN can put up a beacon and a solar panel. In the fog you have to have a beacon to see that the train is coming.”

Scott is concerned about traffic safety on Range Road 3205. Weather conditions and time of day can be factors when approaching an on-coming train, he said.

Several vehicles have collided with an oncoming train at this site over the last few years, with additional crashes occurring nearby, he said.

“About three or four vehicles got hit right here,” said Risling. “Five miles west here a couple died when the train hit them.”

Daryl Glackin, a councillor for the RM of Reford, raised concerns from his community over the conditions of railways throughout the municipality due to soggy conditions requiring the tracks to be dug out and replaced.

Glackin said derailment can occur from the planks shifting from farm vehicles passing through. He said rail companies should pay for maintenance work rather than the RMs.

“There's been a lot of problems, due to I think lack of maintenance, proper maintenance,” said Glackin.

“My crossing that I used the other day the planks were this high, and my little Ranger truck when I pulled up to it would sit and spin, that's how high the planks are. Why is that an RM's responsibility? We do pay maintenance on every crossing. The traffic, there's lots of things; the train traffic has gotten heavier, faster and they just can’t keep up to the maintenance.”

CN Rail said in a statement to CTV News that while its crossings respect the current regulations in place, it encourages citizens to reach out to CN’s Public Inquiry Line at 1-888-888-5909 for any comments or questions regarding a specific crossing.

“We work closely with the communities where we operate and their feedback allows us to improve safety, which we believe is a shared responsibility.”

CP Rail said in a statement that this is the first it has heard of these issues and that the road authority has not expressed concern to CP regarding rail crossings in the area. CP said it has reached out to the rural municipality regarding this issue.