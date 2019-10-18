

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- The CP Holiday Train will again make a swing through Saskatchewan this winter.

The train will stop in Saskatoon during the evening on Dec. 4. Earlier that day it will visit Yorkton, Bredenbury, Wynyard and Foam Lake.

On Dec. 5 the train will stop in Wilkie and Macklin before heading west to Alberta.

In addition to brightening up the holiday season with an elaborate light display, each stop in Saskatchewan will also feature a musical performance from Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo.

Admission is free for the concerts, but organizers encourage donations of non-perishable food items or money for local food banks.

Scheduled Saskatchewan stops:

Dec. 4

Bredenbury — CP Train Station, 520 Railway Avenue. Arrival: 10:15 a.m Event: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m

Yorkton — Livingstone Street and Fourth Avenue South. Arrival: 2:05 p.m. Event: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m

Foam Lake — Railway Avenue, beside hockey rink. Arrival: 2:55 p.m 2:55 - 3:30 p.m.

Wynyard — CP Train Station Avenue A and Bosworth Street. Arrival: 4:15 p.m. Event: 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saskatoon — CP railway overpass on Seventh Avenue North. Arrival: 8:35 p.m. Event: 8:45 - 9:15 p.m

Dec. 5

Wilkie — CP Train station on First Avenue. Arrival: 1:15 p.m. Event: 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m

Macklin — Field at Press Avenue and Leader Street. Arrival: 4:35 p.m. Event: 4:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.