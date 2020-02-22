SASKATOON -- We All Need A Rescue and Cowtown teamed up to help find some forever homes for some deserving dogs.

The adoption event is an opportunity for the people at WANAR to bring the dogs to the public and give people a better understanding for what it is they do.

"Today is awareness day. We want people to come out and meet some of the dogs and get an opportunity to meet 19 dogs all at once," Brent Arstall with WANAR said.

One of five puppies rescued by WANAR late last year after being found in a box, found a loving new home within the first half hour event.

Not all dogs there were looking for a new home right away however, some were working alongside all of the WANAR volunteers.

Christmas was a dog rescued in December by WANAR after some serious injuries. Now, after regaining his sight and hearing, Christmas is acting as an ambassador for WANAR, welcoming anyone and everyone as the come to events such as the adoption event.

WANAR says they are always looking for donations, whether its dog food or money, and both are always in high demand.

Donations can be made through their website http://www.k9countrylodge.ca/ where they also have lists of dogs currently up for adoption.

They have a total of 89 dogs in their care, but after hosting the adoption event, that number is sure to go down.

After the adoption event wraps up WANAR have their sites set to their big fundraising dinner and silent auction on March 28.