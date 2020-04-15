COVID-19 will delay switch to weekly waste pick-up in Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon won’t be moving to its usual weekly summer garbage pickup schedule until further notice.
“Increasing staffing levels for weekly collections would add to personnel congestion and require extensive close-contact training in and around vehicles and equipment at a time when physical distancing is a priority,” according to a city news release.
“The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance and these measures will help to limit the number of unique exposures with potentially contaminated waste containers and help reduce the spread of the virus.”
Collections are typically every week from May to the end of September and on a bi-weekly basis from October to the end of April.
The city is asking residents to help protect the health and safety of staff and recycling partners and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:
- Bag your garbage
- Do not place loose used tissues and napkins in your bin as they can become wind-blown when the lid opens during collection
- Do not discard used protective gloves or masks on the ground; place these items in a bag and dispose in household or black bin garbage
- Do not overfill your carts or leave loose items on the ground
- If you are sick, place any item that has come into contact with your mouth, nose or eyes into the garbage - even recyclables such as water bottles, pop cans and milk cartons.
- Ensure accessible cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver and return your cart to your property after collection.