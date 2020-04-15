SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon won’t be moving to its usual weekly summer garbage pickup schedule until further notice.

“Increasing staffing levels for weekly collections would add to personnel congestion and require extensive close-contact training in and around vehicles and equipment at a time when physical distancing is a priority,” according to a city news release.

“The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance and these measures will help to limit the number of unique exposures with potentially contaminated waste containers and help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Collections are typically every week from May to the end of September and on a bi-weekly basis from October to the end of April.

The city is asking residents to help protect the health and safety of staff and recycling partners and reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines: