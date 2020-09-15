SASKATOON -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard when they were likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The dates include:

Wal-Mart Preston Crossing in Saskatoon:

Sept. 4 – 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 – 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 - 2:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Sept. 10 - 2:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Foam Lake Husky

Sept. 6 - 5 p.m. - 6: p.m.

Wynyard A&W

Sept. 6 – 6 p.m. 7 p.m.

People who were at these locations during those dates and times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.