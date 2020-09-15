Advertisement
COVID-19 warning for Saskatoon, Foam Lake, Wynyard businesses
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Saskatoon, Foam Lake and Wynyard when they were likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The dates include:
Wal-Mart Preston Crossing in Saskatoon:
- Sept. 4 – 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 5 – 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Sept. 7 - 2:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sept. 10 - 2:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Foam Lake Husky
- Sept. 6 - 5 p.m. - 6: p.m.
Wynyard A&W
- Sept. 6 – 6 p.m. 7 p.m.
People who were at these locations during those dates and times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.
Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.