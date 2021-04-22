SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 variants of concern Canadian Plasma Resources in Saskatoon.

A person or persons attended while infectious during business hours on April 8, 10, 13, 14, 15 and 16, according to a news release.

Anyone who was there during the specified times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure, the SHA says.

They should also call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner if they develop symptoms.

Variants of concern are highly contagious and result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths, the SHA says.