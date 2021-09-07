SASKATOON -- A group of health authorities and Indigenous partners have begun a COVID-19 vaccine notification system for residents in northern Saskatchewan.

People in the north over 12 years old will receive automatic voice call messages, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“These notifications help to ensure everyone is aware that COVID-19 vaccines are available to them so they can choose to become protected against exposure of COVID variants and protect themselves, their families and those around them,” said the SHA.

The project is a collaboration between the SHA, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, Indigenous Services Canada and other First Nations partners.

The SHA said it will evaluate the voice messages and consider further phases of an alert system in the future.

“Auto-notification is a timely and cost effective way to reach all Saskatchewan residents, especially those who may want to become vaccinated for COVID-19 or have questions regarding the vaccines,” it said.

According to a news release, the voice message will be easily identifiable as coming from the SHA and its partners with the phone number (306) 655-4603.

