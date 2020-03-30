SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Call for release of 'low-risk' inmates

A mother whose son is behind bars at Saskatchewan Penitentiary wants the federal government to release low-risk inmates to avoid transmission of COVID-19.

"It’s so congested in the prisons, so if anything breaks out, that virus would literally crash health care. It would go through there like a wildfire."

'I'm scared to death': Sask. inmate's mother calls for release of low-risk offenders during pandemic

She said her son is a low-risk inmate and is serving time for his first offence.

The union representing Legal Aid lawyers and workers in Saskatchewan has previously called on both levels of government to release low-risk, non-violent inmates.

National Chief Robert Bertrand of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, which represents off-reserve status and non-status Indigenous Peoples, has also expressed concern about the potential for the rapid spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

What happens when physical distancing is ignored?

A trove of smartphone location data analysis is painting a dramatic picture of the potential impact ignoring physical distancing measures can have on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers from Tectonix and X-Mode Social, two U.S. data analytics firms, partnered up to gather and study the mobile phone location data from a few thousand active devices in one area to help visualize what can happen if proper physical distancing isn’t being done.

More sports cancellations announced

With professional and junior sports cancelling games and seasons because of the the global spread of COVID-19, other sports leagues in Western Canada are following suit.

The Western Women’s Canadian Football League is cancelling its upcoming 2020 WWCFL season. The league, home to the Saskatoon Valkyries and the Regina Riot, announced the move on Monday.

Also the CFL announced all training camps will be postponed.

"The ongoing global pandemic and the resulting directives issued by various governments make it unsafe to proceed with plans to gather our athletes," the league said in a statement.

The #CFL has decided to postpone the start of 2020 Training Camps.



For more | https://t.co/WJhb0TZ3SN pic.twitter.com/47284Ex7Gv — CFL (@CFL) March 30, 2020

Rules for truckers adjusted in response to pandemic

The province has introduced a temporary modification of hours of service regulations for truck drivers delivering essential items.

Drivers delivering medical equipment, sanitation equipment, groceries for emergency restocking, raw materials used for making medical supplies, fuel and supplies to manage isolation are included in the exemption.

Military to assist in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the military iis preparing join the federal approach to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and the federal government is expanding the wage subsidy for Canadian businesses, no matter their size.

"Over the past few weeks the Canadian Armed Forces have been gearing up to support our efforts and our communities, as we fight COVID-19,” Trudeau said Monday.

The CAF are actively planning for possible requests from the Government of Canada to fight #COVID19.



In the meantime, #StayHome and #WashYourHands to #PlankTheCurve pic.twitter.com/DSzuzc3mgG — Canadian Armed Forces Operations (@CFOperations) March 29, 2020

COVID-19 over the weekend

On Sunday, the province announced 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial number to 156.

A total of 20 those cases have now been linked to a snowmobile rally supper in Christopher Lake.

Ten adults and one youth are facing a series of charges, including failing to comply with a public health order for COVID-19, following an incident in Loon Lake.

A Saskatoon woman says she’s worried residents at a private seniors home in the city are not being protected from the virus. That includes her 86-year-old father with dementia who lives at Trinity Manor in Stonebridge.