SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Grey Cup week in Regina cancelled, CFL says

Grey Cup week in Regina won’t go ahead in 2020, according to the CFL.

If the season goes ahead, the team with the better record heading into the championship game will host the Grey Cup final in 2020.

The league also announced on Wednesday that play won’t start before September.

The CFL is awarding Regina the 2022 Grey Cup. Next year’s event will take place in Hamilton. That host city was announced last year and work is already underway for the festival.

Masks now recommended

Canada's chief public health officer is officially recommending Canadians wear non-medical face masks when maintaining a two-metre distance isn’t possible.

Dr. Theresa Tam made the announcement on Wednesday, less than an hour after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about his own approach to mask wearing and his intention to continue wearing a mask where physical distancing isn't possible. Tam told reporters that the language on masks has shifted from "permissive" to a "specific recommendation."

Keeping businesses afloat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that in addition to opening up the applications for large employers impacted by the current economic downturn to access multi-million dollar loans, landlords will soon be able to apply for the commercial rent relief program with the promise of a quick turnaround on funding.

Defending the WHO

As the World Health Organization (WHO) comes under increasing fire from its critics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will "continue to support" the organization while seeking answers regarding China's role in the organization.

Tuesday recap

Some health services are allowed to resume in parts of Saskatchewan, as part of the first phase of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) plan toward reopening the health system. In a release, the SHA called its first phase of reopening a "cautious first step."

During a committee meeting on Tuesday, City Council voted 10-1 in favour of restarting the pay parking program beginning next Monday instead of June 1 which was the date proposed by city administration.

On Tuesday, the provincial government relaxed its COVID-19 travel restrictions for some communities in Saskatchewan's far north and provided clearer guidelines for those still affected by the ban.

The provincal government said there were seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 15 new recoveries.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced Tuesday that it is lifting the supply limit placed prescription medications.

Despite getting the green light from the provincial government to open the doors to customers, one retailer in Saskatoon is choosing not to.