New 'excess death' data

As excess death figures are used around the world to suggest COVID-19 death tolls may be worse than official tallies show, the limited information available in Canada suggests that may not be the case here – or at least was not during the early days of the pandemic.

Statistics Canada released estimated excess death numbers for most of the country. The agency found that between Jan. 1 and March 31, the eight provinces and one territory included in the data actually saw 1,145 fewer deaths than expected.

The excess death number was found to be negative in almost every week of the quarter.

Help for small businesses

The federal government will disclose details today of nearly $1 billion in emergency aid to be doled out to small businesses through its six regional economic development agencies.

The government announced several weeks ago the creation of a new Regional Relief and Recovery Fund but did not reveal much in the way of detail, apart from the overall amount of $962 million.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly are expected to fill in some of the blanks today, including how much money each of the six regional agencies -- for the West, North, Atlantic, Quebec and northern and southern Ontario -- are to receive and what each plans to do with it.

Tuesday recap

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government said there were five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Some Indigenous leaders in northern Saskatchewan say that the province's COVID-19 checkpoints in the north “have gone too far," alleging “unfair and disrespectful treatment" from officers.

The future is uncertain for many minor sports leagues that thousands of Saskatoon kids and parents look forward to each summer.

Golf courses, gun ranges and drive-ins will be next to start reopening in Saskatchewan, but they won’t operate the way they used to.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is concerned people with symptoms for COVID-19 aren’t seeking out tests in fear of being stigmatized.

In the wake of the COVID-19-related closure of liquor stores in La Loche, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is launching a managed alcohol program in the community.