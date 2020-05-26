SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

MLA questions rural ER closures

A member of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's government says the decision to temporarily close rural emergency rooms, including one in his constituency, was an overreaction to COVID-19 and could have been better communicated with residents.

The province's health authority says acute-care admissions and emergency services were suspended in Davidson and 11 other community hospitals to ensure there is enough capacity if the novel coronavirus surges.

Longtime Saskatchewan Party politician Greg Brkich says people in Davidson were willing to see their ER closed if needed. But he questions why it was done when COVID-19 case numbers in the region remained low.

Monday recap

On Monday , the province said there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Both new cases were in the northern part of the province, with one of the cases in the far north.

As of Monday, there were a total number of 634 confirmed cases in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic. Eighty-one of those cases were considered active. Of the 81 active cases, 68 were concentrated in the far north.

New guidelines came into effect Monday, significantly expanding the criteria for who in Saskatchewan is able to be tested for COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, anyone who is working outside of the home or anyone returning to work as part of the province's reopening plan is now eligible.

Immunocompromised people can also be tested, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Also, any patients being admitted into hospital for more than 24 hours, including expectant mothers can get tested.

People will still be referred to testing by calling HealthLine 811.

After showing promising results in animals, human clinical trials for a Saskatoon lab's potential COVID-19 vaccine could begin as early as this fall.

In a news release, the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac), said the vaccine proved "highly effective" in ferrets, animals which are widely used for COVID-19 modelling.

While many performers are turning to livestreamed events to connect with fans, one Saskatoon band is warning of a potential scam.

The Garrys took to Facebook to warn of a scam advertising a fake live-streamed event featuring the band that isn’t actually happening.