SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Border to stay closed

An agreement has been reached between Canada and the United States to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel for another month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced.

The extension on the existing agreement means that the border restrictions will stay in place until June 21, even as parts of both countries begin gradually reopening.

Long weekend recap

The province of Saskatchewan reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Victoria Day Monday.

As of Monday there were 131 active cases in Saskatchewan with 110 of those cases concentrated in the far north.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 592 cases of COVID-19, in the province with 455 recoveries and six deaths related to the virus..

On Saturday Saskatchewan has surpassed 40,000 COVID-19 tests performed, according to the province.

The province’s per capita rate of testing is 30,726 people tested per million population, slightly behind the national rate of 32,802 tested per million population.