Monday recap

On Monday the province reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries.

All of the new known cases were in the La Loche area.

Of Saskatchewan's 199 active cases, 151 were concentrated in the far north.

As of Monday there have been a total of 568 COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan’s premier says house leaders have begun meeting to discuss the possibility of returning to the legislature.

Premier Scott Moe said Monday that house leaders met last week and will speak again this week.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili sent a letter to Moe on Monday to ask to “reconvene the legislature immediately.”

A local firm specializing in medical cannabis science is lending its expertise to the University of Saskatchewan-based VIDO-InterVac research lab's quest for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Saskatoon-based ZYUS Life Sciences is working with researchers at VIDO-InterVac to help create the vaccine which could potentially be "plant-based" according to the company.

Also on Monday, the first time in its 135-year history ⁠— a timespan encompassing both World Wars ⁠— the Saskatoon Exhibition was cancelled.