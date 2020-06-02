SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Mental health report

Saskatchewan residents have shown the most improved mental health in the country, according to last month's Mental Health Index report by human resources giant Morneau Shepell.

While Saskatchewan's score was still negative, it was tied with Newfoundland and Labrador for the least negative score among the provinces, at -8.2. That's up from -12.9 in April.

The national average remained unchanged at -12.

Country Thunder won't go ahead

Country Thunder Craven will not go ahead in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the event has been postponed to 2021.

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Update. See you all July 8-11, 2021 �� pic.twitter.com/fzDUXa4BBv — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) June 2, 2020

Monday recap

On Monday, the province said there was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The lone positive test result came from the Regina region, the province said in its daily COVID-19 news release.​

As of Monday, the province had a total 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the same as Sunday.

The province said the number remained unchanged because a previous positive test was found to be false after a second sample was taken.

Of the 646 cases, 47 were considered active. Of the 47 active cases, 32 of the cases were concentrated in the province's far north.

A student at the University of Saskatchewan is calling for a decrease in tuition, as most classes will operate online in the fall due to COVID-19.

Fourth-year chemistry student Abigail Unrau started an online petition, urging officials to reduce the price.

Last week, students received an email saying combined tuition and fees for undergrad students would decrease by 0.2 per cent — which is about $18 less than in the 2019-20 year.