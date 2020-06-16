Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

CERB extended

The $500 per week Canada Emergency Response Benefit program will be extended by eight weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday, meaning those who will soon run out will have until the end of the summer to keep claiming the benefit while they try to find work.

'Long journey ahead': Feds extend CERB by 8 weeks

Three months after the program rolled out, Trudeau said that while a gradual economic reopening is underway, there’s “a long journey ahead” before all sectors bounce back and all who have been laid off find jobs.

Monday recap

After seeing a trend where the number of new daily cases stayed in the low single digits for several days, the province reported a spike in new confirmed cases in its COVID-19 update on Monday.

Eighteen new cases were found, with 13 of the new cases linked to a wake and funeral in Clearwater River Dene Nation.

Three of the new cases were found in Saskatoon and the two remaining new cases were people who tested positive in Saskatchewan but live out of province.

There were 41 active cases in the province, with the 22 concentrated in the far north and 12 in Saskatoon.

As of Monday, there were a total of 683 confirmed cases in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic.

The Saskatchewan government released its full budget on Monday.

Three months since revealing temporary fiscal numbers without any revenue forecasts, the province forecasts a deficit of $2.4 billion.

The province was headed for a balanced budget in March which was upended in a matter of days as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lines of people wrapped around Saskatoon SARCAN locations on its reopening day Monday, after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 public health order.

At the Sutherland location, the first customer arrived two hours early with 80 bags filled with recycling, according to Sean Homenick, a spokesperson for SARCAN.

The lobby at city hall also reopened to the public Monday morning, offering some front-counter services.

The reopened lobby will offer in-person service at the payment centre, customer service and collections counters, the city says on its website.

.