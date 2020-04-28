SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Monday recap

On Monday province confirmed COVID-19 has claimed a fifth victim in Saskatchewan.

The mayor of La Loche said a community member had died from the virus Sunday.

However, the man's death had not yet been included in the province's publically released statistics.

There were 12 new known cases of COVID-19. Eleven of the new cases are in Saskatchewan's "far north" where 42 of the province's 72 active cases now are concentrated.

Saskatoon city council took steps to reduce a projected deficit by $9.5 million in 2020.

Depending on when the provincial government lifts public health restrictions and city operations return to normal, the city is projecting a deficit between $10.1 million if public restriction are lifted by June 30, and $32.9 million if restrictions are lifted by Dec. 3.

The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to provide a pandemic pay top-up to low-income essential workers during COVID-19.

Ontario is providing a $4 per hour salary increase for frontline workers as part of a temporary pandemic payment and Alberta is providing an additional $2 an hour for long-term care workers.

Researchers at a Saskatoon-based lab working on a COVID-19 vaccine are moving into animal trials.

VIDO-InterVac, based at the U of S, received $23 million from the Canadian government in March to fund its vaccine research.