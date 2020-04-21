SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Monday recap

There was one new case of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Monday, the province said in its daily update on numbers.

Saskatchewan's total number of confirmed cases sits at 326 with 74 of the cases considered active.

The city's business community is hoping for more leeway — and time — from city hall when it comes to paying utility bills and property taxes in the wake of the pandemic.

The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce made the ask in a letter in to city council.

Also, a survey in Humboldt provides a snapshot of how some businesses are faring during the pandemic, with over half of respondents saying they aren't able to offer their services under the current COVID-19- related restrictions.

This summer's event calendar had another loss with the cancellation of Saskatoon Ribfest. The city also said Cranberry Flats Conservation Area will be closed until further notice during the pandemic.

Starting Monday, as many as 600 smartphones started being distributed to students without internet access in Saskatoon.

When schools were closed in March, the province said students would receive a final grade based on their current marks, but that students would have the option to do more work online if they needed to improve that grade.