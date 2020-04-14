SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assesment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home. Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

Monday Recap

On Monday, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the province reached 300.

However, the province said there were just two new cases among the 118 considered active.

While it's too early to say definitively if the curve is flattened, Premier Scott Moe did start to imagine what it might look like when restrictions are lifted and the province starts to reopen.

COVID-19 didn't prevent a touching tribute 25-year-old NHL player Colby Cave.

People parked their vehicles, at least two metres apart, along Highway 16 on the way to the Battlefords to greet Cave's family as they returned from Ontario where he died in hospital last week.

On Monday, FSIN Vice Chief David Pratt said there needs to be more personal protective equipment and testing for nurses and others in northern communities.

Also, some home bakers in the city are trying their hand at making sourdough bread because it doesn't require an ingredient that can be tricky to find during the pandemic: yeast.