SSASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.Wednesday recap

Wednesday recap

In its daily update on Wednesday, the province said a person in their 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died. That brings the total number of deaths connected to the virus to seven.

There were 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday according to the province. Sixteen of the cases were found in the far north, including nine in La Loche and six in Beauval the province said.

One of the new cases was found in Saskatoon. Of the 120 active cases in the province, 102 were in the far north on as of Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will expand COVID-19 testing criteria to include anyone who works outside of their home and expectant mothers.

The new testing guidelines will come into effect on May 25.

The CFL announced Grey Cup week in Regina won’t go ahead in 2020.

If the season goes ahead, the team with the better record heading into the championship game will host the Grey Cup final in 2020.

With more businesses reopening following the pandemic closures, the Saskatoon Farmers' Market will be opening a modified market starting Saturday.

There will be 25 to 30 vendors inside which is about half of the normal number. That drop is due to increased spacing between booths.