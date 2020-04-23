SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

During his address to Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe said the first "couple" phases of a five-stage plan to reopen the province could begin in May, with dates expected to be announced Thursday when the full plan is revealed.

"Again, the only reason we can begin to have this conversation tonight is because together, we have reduced the spread and flattened the curve," Moe said in his address.

In an interview with CTV News shortly after the address, NDP leader Ryan Meili pointed to neighbouring Alberta, which after talk of reopening was hit with 300 new cases Wednesday.

"How are we going to make sure that we're doing contact tracing and testing, that we're making sure that people are protected so we don't see a resurgence," Meili said.

On Wednesday the province said there were six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, which brings the total number of reported cases to 326.

The Optimist Club of Saskatoon cancelled this year's Canada Day celebrations at Diefenbaker Park. The Regina Folk Festival was also cancelled.

More than 30 teachers and staff of Holy Family School took to the streets of Willowgrove on Wednesday morning.

A nearly block-long motorcade was a way for teachers and staff to connect with students after schools were closed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.