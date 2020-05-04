SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Weekend recap

On Sunday the provincial government said there were 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, with four of the cases in the province's far north and four more cases in the north.

The other four new cases were found in Saskatoon.

As of Sunday northern part of the province was home to the bulk of Saskatchewan's 122 active cases, with 68 in the far north and 31 in the north.

A Meadow Lake co-op employee tested positive for the virus.

The store will closed for deep cleaning until Tuesday according to a letter posted on the store's Facebook page.

The Beauval General Store closed last week after an employee tested positive there.

An outbreak has since been declared in the community.

Over the weekend, Métis Nation Saskatchewan said it would provide $1 million to help support the effort to contain COVID-19 in province's north.