SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self-assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Two recent Saskatoon flights had COVID-19 cases on board

The federal government has added two flights that recently landed in Saskatoon to a list of flights that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board.

A passenger on Air Canada flight 1129 from Toronto to Saskatoon on May 29 tested positive for the virus.

It's not known which rows may have been affected.

Also, at least one passenger on WestJet flight 3370 travelling from Calgary to Saskatoon on May 30 has tested positive.

The affected seats on that flight include rows 4 to 10.

People who believe they could have been exposed to the virus on those flights are asked to use Health Canada's online self-assessment tool to determine the next course of action.

Restaurants, bars to reopen in Saskatoon

After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 public heath order, restaurants and bars can officially reopen in Saskatchewan.

Under Phase Three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, restaurants, bars, tattoo shops, gyms and places of worship can reopen on Monday.

“Holy smokes we open today at 11 a.m. … [We’re] bubbling with excitement. It will be different so please be patient,” the Yard and Flagon announced in a Facebook post.

Under Phase Three rules, restaurants can only operate up to 50 per cent capacity and recreation areas such as dance floors and pool tables must remain closed

Travel restrictions lifted in the province's far north

People living in northern Saskatchewan can start travelling in the region today, and others can head to their cottages in the area.

The province is lifting a travel ban against non-essential travel in the north, which was imposed because of an outbreak of COVID-19, largely concentrated in La Loche.

A public health order limiting travel to and from the far north was first put in place on April 24 and tightened to include travel between communities a few days later.

Weekend recap

Provincial officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Sunday while 12 more people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital in Saskatoon and of the 650 reported cases province-wide, 16 are considered active. It marks the lowest number of active cases the province has recorded since it began specifying cases as active at the beginning of April.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 is now 623.

Meanwhile, a Saskatoon mother and her daughter are trying to find a safe way to hold a graduation banquet after being told the graduation ceremony will be held virtually.

"It’s definitely disappointing. Last year I had a lot of my friends graduating and I saw them having all of these experiences, which obviously I got excited to be able to experience in my senior year. Now, we can't do any of it," said Maegan Linklater, a soon-to-be graduate from Beford Road Collegiate.

Linklater’s mother, Michelle, doesn't think enough is being done for graduates . She, along with a few other parents, have been trying to work with the government on ways to safely host a banquet.