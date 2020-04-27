SASKATOON -- style="margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; outline: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"> Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

83-year-old from La Loche dies

La Loche mayor Robert St. Pierre has confirmed 83-year-old Joseph Pierre Sylvestre died from COVID-19-related complications in hospital in North Battleford on Sunday. Sylvestre was a resident of a long-term care home in La Loche.

It marks Saskatchewan's first death involving a resident of a long-term care facility.

On Sunday afternoon the province said the COVID-19 death toll remained at four. Sylvester's death has not yet been included in the total.

Weekend recap

The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new recoveries.

Saskatchewan has reported 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 61 of those cases are considered currently active.

More than half of the province’s active cases are located in the far north, with 32

On Friday, a Public Health Order was issued, barring non-critical travel to Saskatchewan's north.

Also over the weekend, a Saskatoon hotel owner said COVID-19 outbreak among his guests forced him to temporarily shut the doors.

“We found out after he had been here for a few days that he got sick while he was here,” Confederation Inn owner Brian Sawatzky said.

Sawatzky added that two friends of the man also tested positive, and an additional two were tested but he hasn’t heard back about the results.