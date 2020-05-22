SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Grey Cup financial loss

A day after the CFL announced Regina won’t be hosting a Grey Cup Festival until 2022, Saskatchewan football fans are feeling deflated, but understanding.

“It’s better than not having it at all,” said one fan who planned on attending the Grey Cup Festival in November.

The Regina Chamber of Commerce estimates the economic loss of not hosting a Grey Cup is in the $100 million range.

If the CFL season does resume in 2020, there’s a chance Regina could host a modified Grey Cup if the Roughriders make the finals, and have the strongest regular season record.

RCMP seize alcohol allegedly destined for La Loche

La Loche RCMP have charged three people for attempting to bring alcohol into the village with the intention of reselling.

Officers said they received information that some residents from La Loche were leaving the village to buy alcohol and planned to bring it back to sell.

Large amounts of hard liquor, coolers and beer were seized from five vehicles at a check stop, according to the RCMP.

The RCMP said they were told by community members that a 24-pack of beer resold for $200.

On May 9, the province suspended alcohol sales in La Loche at the request of the village's council to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday recap

On Thursday, the provincial government said has set a target date of June 8 for the third phase of its Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

This plan's third hase includes restaurants, bars, gyms, childcare facilities and places of worship. Personal services that didn’t open in phase two can also open under the next phase.

While many restaurants have offered takeout an delivery options during the pandemic, they have been closed since March for in-person dining.

“June 8 is a target date,” Premier Scott Moe said at the province’s daily update on Thursday. “That date can change in all or in part, in other areas of the province.”

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan had two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 622, the province said in its daily update.

The two new cases were found in the far north. Of the 622 known cases, 106 are considered active, with 93 of the cases concentrated in the far north.

Members of the Saskatchewan NDP joined leader Ryan Meili in front of the Legislative Building Thursday morning to continue its call for the government to return to the Legislature.

The legislative assembly was suspended on March 18, the same day Premier Scott Moe declared a state of emergency in Saskatchewan.

Last week Moe said house leaders had begun meeting to discuss the possibility of returning to the legislature.

Unknown to the NDP, the province had sent its terms shortly before the start of the conference. It led to an accusation from the opposition leader the province is playing games

“That’s the kind of stunt that you’d expect from Jeremy Harrison, he’s had plenty of opportunity, he knows we’re out here,” Meili said. “If he fires a letter just before I stand on the podium you can see the kind of games that are being played.”

On the federal level, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested on Wednesday that the House of Commons could resume business during the COVID-19 pandemic using a "hybrid" model, in which some elected representatives are physically in the chamber while others participate virtually.

After graduation ceremonies were cancelled for the class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saskatoon Public Schools is offering every graduate a lawn sign to help celebrate their achievement.

"Families will be able to display the signs proudly, allowing neighbours and the community to share in the celebration of each graduate's achievement," the school division said on its website.