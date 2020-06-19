SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

PM says pay raises for grocery worker 'heroes' should continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says those front-line workers who have stepped up to help put food on Canadians’ tables deserve to be fairly compensated for their work, even as the economy reopens and public health restrictions are lifted.

Trudeau was responding to news that major grocery chain executives will be called to a House committee to testify about removing a modest pay increase to employees on the COVID-19 frontlines.

Trudeau called these workers the "heroes" of the pandemic, alongside healthcare workers.

Thursday recap

On Thursday afternoon the province officially added 14 new COVID-19 cases stemming from an outbreak in a pair of Hutterite communities in the RM of Maple Creek to Saskatchewan's overall tally.

In addition to the 14 new cases, there was a new confirmed case found in Saskatchewan's far north.

As of Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Saskatchewan government, there were 59 active cases in the province, with 29 cases concentrated in the northern portion of the province, 15 in the south and 13 in Saskatoon

Also on Thursday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government issued its COVID-19 guidelines for school divisions to follow during the upcoming school year.

Guidelines include specifics on hygiene, physical distancing, limiting shared materials and equipment, extra-curriculars, facilities, illness in care, sanitation, transportation, students with intensive needs and mental and emotional supports.

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) has had 1,357 holds placed this week after arranging for pick-up of physical library materials.

Those holds are by 1,957 Saskatoon residents, said Beth Cote, director of Public Services.

“It’s wonderful to see all the holds that are coming in,” she said.

