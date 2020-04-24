SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Street racers could violate health orders

Saskatoon Police Service saysit has received complaints this week regarding street racing and associated gatherings in parking lots.

"Eighth Street East and Spadina Crescent are the areas with the most activity," SPS said in a press release.

"Non-compliance with the health orders and violations of traffic or criminal law can result in fines or imprisonment," SPS said.

Thursday recap

On Thursday, the province reported five new known cases of COVID-19 bringing the provincial total to 331, with 57 cases considered active.

Saskatoon is home to 20 of the active cases and 150 of the province's confirmed cases have been concentrated in the city.

The Saskatchewan government released its plan to gradually reopen the economy in five phases, with the first beginning May 4, when non-emergency medical services can resume such as dentistry, optometry and chiropractic treatments.

The second phase, which will begin on May 19 will see retail businesses such as clothing stores and sporting good stores reopening, with strict physical distancing measures in place. For example, customers would not be permitted to try on garments .

The leader of the Opposition says the plan's announcement is a positive sign, but that it's not without risk.

"It is good news that we can even be having this conversation in Saskatchewan," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said.

Meilie also said families, businesses already hurt by closures need more help.

An epidemiologist at Ryerson University says testing needs to be a top priority as the province of Saskatchewan re-opens its economy next month.

Tim Sly calls COVID-19 a “stealth virus,” since as many as half of the people infected by the virus may never show any symptoms.

Lloydminster will be in a unique situation given its position right on the Saskatchewan-Alberta border , with the city potentially being "half-open" for business next month.

A U of S researcher who studies adolescent relationships says the challenges facing teens right now are quite different than those of adults or small children and they should

“Peer relationships, particularly those friendships, they're so developmentally important and that's really important to keep in mind," Carie Buchanan, Assistant Professor at St. Thomas More College said.