COVID-19 spike in Saskatoon leads to long-term care restrictions
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 4:43PM CST
SASKATOON -- All long-term care homes in Saskatoon must increase family presence restrictions effective Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.
The move is due to a substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon and surrounding area, including recent exposures in long-term care settings, the SHA says.
Under the rules:
Each resident can designate two essential family/support persons. One person can be present at a time indoors.
There is no limit on persons present at a time outdoors.
For end-of-life or palliative care, more than two essential family/support persons can be designated and two essential family/support persons can be present at the same time.
