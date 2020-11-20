SASKATOON -- Several more high school sports are being sidelined this season.

On Friday, The Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) issued a news release announcing a decision had been made to cancel all winter sports.

“Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools have jointly made the decision to extend the pause on extracurricular athletics in schools,” the organization said in a news release.

It means high school basketball, curling, dance, cheer and wrestling will not go ahead this year.

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation. We all look forward to the day when we can safely resume student athletics,” SSSAD said in the news release, adding that continuing in-school learning was a priority for both school divisions.

In August, it was announced that COVID-19 had forced the suspension of several fall sports including cross-country running, football, soccer and volleyball.