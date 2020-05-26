SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says an offer to participate in a city "study" that arrives by text message or phone call isn't what it seems.

While the messages may appear to come from city hall, in a news release sent on Tuesday the city said there is no such study underway and that scammers are to blame.

"This is a text message and phone scam, it is not a legitimate study issued by the City of Saskatoon," the city said in the release.

"It is important to not click on suspicious text messages or web links, and to never give out your personal information or credit card number over your digital device or phone."

The city said any updates and communication related to COVID-19 can be found on its website.