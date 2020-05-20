SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Transit has reduced the number of riders able to board buses to enable physical distancing while seated or moving to the door, according to a city news release.

“When a bus is full, it will display ‘Full Bus’ and pass by those waiting until passengers are dropped off. Riders are asked to follow physical distancing measures and provide the operator and each other space,” the news release says.

In addition, Saskatoon Transit has reduced Monday to Friday service to the regular Saturday service schedule in order to maintain physical distancing measures and the flexibility to increase frequency on routes experiencing higher demand.

Saskatoon Transit also encourages riders to wear face coverings after public health authorities recommended them as a measure to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Riders may notice operators wearing masks as well.

Access Transit operators may provide masks and hand sanitizer for riders to use. There is a limit of two passengers per bus and routing is as direct as possible, the city says.

People are asked to avoid taking public transit if they are under mandatory isolation, taking the bus is not essential, or if they are sick.