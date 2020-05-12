SASKATOON -- The future is uncertain for many minor sports leagues that thousands of Saskatoon kids and parents look forward to each summer.

"Once the weather turned nice they are really getting anxious to do stuff, which I'm sure all kids and families are too,” said Jesse Korte, executive director for Baseball Saskatoon.

Korte says the organization is planning for a modified season in July and August. He says they sent out notices asking people if they wanted to cancel registration and seek a refund.

But getting on the field at all hinges on public health orders and whether the city opens up facilities to play.

"Even if the Saskatchewan Phase Four plan did come around, we wouldn't be able to do anything until the City of Saskatoon opened up the facilities to us.”

Korte says no hard date has been set on when or if the entire season would have to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) is feeling the impact of losing several spring programs.

"Our spring is larger than our fall in terms of number of registrants. So it's a pretty big hit to us," says Brian Guebert, Commissioner of Saskatoon Minor Football.

Guebert says they are processing refunds for those who request one, and the financial impact will be at least a few hundred thousand dollars.

The organization has applied for relief from government programs and it's uncertain what a season could look like, but they are trying to get creative.

"If that means smaller team sizes, we already have a great track record of 12 years of six-a-side football and things like that that are rather novel to the rest of the country."

But Guebert says the most important thing is safety.

"Safety is at the forefront of football regardless of a pandemic and so we are just obviously elevating safety to be the number one priority right now,”

He says SMF is still hopeful for some sort of fall season.