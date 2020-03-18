COVID-19: Saskatoon’s Draggins Car Show cancelled
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:55AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 11:24AM CST
Jason St. Pierre showing off his Humboldt Broncos inspired motorcycle at the 2019 Draggins' Car Show in Saskatoon. Photo by Slavomir Kutas/CTV NEWS
SASKATOON -- The Draggins Car Show is the latest event to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would have violated a public order banning public gatherings of more than 250 people in one room.
"We extend a heartfelt and sincere thank-you to all of our sponsors, vendors, entrants and volunteers for all their work inplanning and participating in the planning of the show," communications director Bruno Konecsni said in a news release.
It was scheduled for April 10-11 at the World Trade Centre in Saskatoon.
Next year's show is set for April 2-3.