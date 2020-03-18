SASKATOON -- The Draggins Car Show is the latest event to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would have violated a public order banning public gatherings of more than 250 people in one room.

"We extend a heartfelt and sincere thank-you to all of our sponsors, vendors, entrants and volunteers for all their work inplanning and participating in the planning of the show," communications director Bruno Konecsni said in a news release.

It was scheduled for April 10-11 at the World Trade Centre in Saskatoon.

Next year's show is set for April 2-3.