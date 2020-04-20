SASKATOON -- As the COVID-19 pandemic deepens across the globe, the Saskatoon business community is hoping for more leeway from city hall when it comes to paying utility bills and property taxes.

Darla Lindbjerg, CEO with the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce penned a letter to city councillors and the mayor asking for an extension on payment deferrals to the end of 2020.

Previously, Saskatoon city council voted in favour of deferring property tax and utility payments until the end of September 2020.

Saskatoon property tax and utility customers can currently defer up to three months of payments.

“This ask is reflective of the business community,” Lindjberg said. “Our members have told us cash flow is king for them and they are struggling.”

On top of the extension for a deferral, the chamber is also asking the city to allow repayment of the deferrals to be spread over a two to three year period, rather than a lump sum repayment at the end of the deferral period.

Lindbjerg said she hopes city council follow a repayment schedule similar to what the province is offering its customers.

She said the provincial government is allowing six-month payment deferrals for utilities and offering account holders up to a year to repay the deferred payments.

On Monday city council considered the chamber's request and voted in favour of asking the city’s administration to provide a report, showing the impact on the city’s finances if they decide to go ahead and deliver what the chamber is asking for.

Coun. Randy Donauer made the recommendation noting it’s important for council to have a fulsome look at the impact these deferrals and repayment extensions would have on city operations.

“This is an important request and it’s important for council to understand the financial impact of this before moving ahead with this,” Donauer said.

Coun. Bev Dubois echoed Donauer’s sentiments, adding a detailed look would allow the city to piece together a strategy.

Mayor Charlie Clark voiced his support for a further report from administration, adding he’s been on several calls with business leaders in the city and he understands the challenges they are facing.

“It is important to work together to make sure businesses can carry through and get to the other side of this,” Clark said.