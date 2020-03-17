SASKATOON -- Turning the Tide Bookstore has begun hand-delivering books to customers’ doors to help people practice social distancing – and keep the business open.

When people stay home, book sales suffer which threatens the store’s ability to pay its workers and keep the lights on, owner Peter Garden said in a news release.

“We know that in the coming days and weeks, people are going to be spending more time at home and many of them will be looking for interesting things to read. It’s going to harder for people to come to us, so we decided to bring books to them,” he said.

“It was great to see people’s smiles as they opened their doors and we handed them their packages of books. This is a stressful time and if we can bring a bit of happiness to someone’s day while keeping our staff working, that’s a win-win.”

Garden is also encouraging community members who are financially able to support other local businesses in whatever way they can.

Turning the Tide plans to continue free book delivery in Saskatoon for the foreseeable future and is working on plans to expand delivery to Regina.