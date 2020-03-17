SASKATOON -- Those looking to tip a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day in Saskatoon will have to do it at home.

While it's normally one of the biggest pub nights of the year, due to Covid-19, Saskatoon bars have closed their doors.

Leopold’s, Hudsons, Winstons and O’Shea’s are normally are packed on March 17 but instead will remain empty.

"We just want to do the right thing and protect our customers and staff," Hudson’s owner Greg Clark said.

"It was a tough decision to make but it was the right decision to make," he added the decision to close was made Tuesday morning.

O’Shea’s had planned to a large brunch but now have donated all the food to the Friendship Inn.