SASKATOON -- Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is urging people to donate blood despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The need for blood continues even in these uncertain times, and we want to remind the public about that. We will continue to keep our doors open," associate director of donor relations Jennifer Dareichuk said.

CBS has seen a spike in donor cancellations – but cancer patients and trauma victims, for example, could still need blood, she said.

“If people are feeling well, they need to continue to make appointments and keep their appointments, to keep our blood supply strong.”

CBS is enhancing its cleaning protocols at donation sites and COVID-19 can't be contracted through a blood transfusion, she said.

Donations from one part of the country can help somewhere else if supplies become low, she said.