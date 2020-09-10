SASKATOON -- University of Saskatchewan engineering researcher Carey Simonson is leading a team to develop testing equipment to measure how airborne viruses are transferred in building ventilation systems.

“SARS-CoV-2 virus may remain airborne for hours and can be transported tens of metres indoors and even further within air ducts,” Simonson said in a news release.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19.

“We want to see whether airborne viruses in the exhaust air of buildings are returned to the fresh supply air used to ventilate and reduce contaminants in buildings.”

Simonson’s research will focus on developing air exchangers which conserve energy without contaminating fresh air, using a barrier membrane to prevent viruses and other tiny pathogens from penetrating.

He expects to have preliminary results in six months, and if successful, effective membranes could be incorporated into air exchangers within a year, according to the release.

Simonson is also a co-investigator on a project led by U of S engineering researcher Jafar Soltan which aims to inactivate airborne pathogens using an ozone gas air sanitization device.

Soltan will test the effectiveness and feasibility of the device for use in existing air conditioning systems. He expects to have results within one year.

“The research will improve indoor air quality, reducing the risk of spread of airborne pathogens in health-care facilities, seniors’ residences and transit systems where maintaining adequate social distancing may be difficult,” Soltan said in the release.

Both projects are funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council.