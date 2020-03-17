SASKATOON -- In the face of COVID-19-related live event cancellations and venue closures, Saskatchewan country artists Munro & Patrick are planning to interrupt the silence by streaming a half hour concert Friday night at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.

"We hope that it makes everyone else feel better,” said Scott Patrick. "I think as artists it's an outlet for us to deal with troubled times, and I think it helps other people as well."

"We're hoping to bring a little bit of joy and to help people forget their troubles and concerns for a moment,” said Heidi Munro.

Frontman Max Kerman from Canadian rock group The Arkells has live streamed guitar lessons on the band’s Instagram page.

"There's a lot of people at home right now, there's a lot of people looking for something to take their mind off the news cycle,” said Kerman. “And we thought this kind of get together could be a productive thing."

Grace de Witt from Freedom Functional Fitness in Saskatoon is posting workouts online.

"I'm a super social person, so I'm finding it extremely hard to not be around my friends, not being able to go to the gym.

"I just want to get the message out that it's really important to stay active for mental health, physical health, that sort of thing. It's going to keep you motivated, it's going to keep all of us healthy overall, especially during this time.

"Who wants to be in self-isolation forever? We're so, so lucky that we have social media and the internet these days so that we can stay connected.

Kimberly Parent from Saskatoon Salsa Dance Co. is sending instructional videos out to her students, and posting videos for the public.

"I was talking to my dance partner Irvin, and we were just already missing everybody so much,” she said. “So we thought okay, we'll just offer something."