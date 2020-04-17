COVID-19: Sask. jazz fest postponed, organizers 'determined' to put on shows when safe
Serena Ryder performs at Jazz Fest in Saskatoon in 2017 (Chad Hills / CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- The 2020 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The event was scheduled for July 3-12.
"Despite this unprecedented decision, we are determined to be back presenting world-class musicians from home and abroad when it is safe to do so," organizers said in a news release.
"We take solace in knowing that with your support we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off, and begin moving forward. As the jazz great Miles Davis once said, 'I’m always thinking about creating. My future starts when I wake up in the morning and see the light.'"
Those who have bought a festival pass or registered to volunteer for this year will be contacted shortly, the group says.