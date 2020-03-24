SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is placing restrictions on donated supplies to ensure their integrity.

Due to current visitor restrictions, supplies should not be donated directly to its facilities, the SHA said in a release.

Donations must be appropriately packaged in sealed, unopened boxes. The SHA is accepting masks, non-latex gloves and disposable gowns.

Sewn masks or gowns won’t be accepted.

Saskatchewan businesses, innovators and suppliers who have a solution to fight COVID-19 should contact procurement@gov.sk.ca , the SHA says.