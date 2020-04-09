SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the financial situations of several Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” said Roberta Alton, affiliate member on the executive board of Legion Branch 63 in Saskatoon.

Strict guidelines mean a branch’s only source of income to pay the bills are from hall rentals, fundraising and running a restaurant and bar, and the pandemic has meant those funds are no longer coming in.

“We always hold a steak night in April and a huge garage sale in May, both of which have to be postponed indefinitely,” she said.

“We’re definitely concerned about those loss of funds that are critical to keeping the doors open at the Legion, allowing us to continue our mandate to take care of veterans.”

Money raised in the Legion’s poppy campaign every November goes directly to the support of veterans and can’t be used on operation fees.

Alton said the Legion is looking at government grants, as well as evolving in the way they do business.

“We’re looking at setting up e-transfers, so for people who want to make direct donations to the Legion can do that, that’s not something that we’ve offered before,” she said.

“Trying to come up with some innovative ways to fundraise to keep our doors open, so we can continue doing those things for our veterans.”