SASKATOON -- The owner of a Saskatoon cycling studio says she won’t be able to reopen under the province’s Phase Three guidelines.

Ten-person class size limits make opening her two locations unfeasible, Ryde YXE co-owner Shaina Lynden said.

Classes that small won’t pay for instructors or staff to work the front desk and carry out new cleaning protocol. Class sizes of 16 – still less than half the usual 38 - would be sufficient.

“Running a business at just over 25 per cent capacity won’t work for us,” Lynden said.

Phase Three of the province’s reopening plan is set to begin June 8.

Cleaning requirements sate that equipment must be disinfected after each use. Physical distancing must also be maintained.

Lynden said she has asked government representatives to reconsider the decision, which she feels was an oversight.

She hopes they will look at various factors for businesses like hers and make exceptions for the sake of its sustainability.

Lynden and the other co-owner, Bradie Mustoe, have discussed how to take their cycle classes outside so they can space the bikes out and still have 38 participants.

Meanwhile, Pure Vida yoga studio owner Miguel De Lucas Sintes said he is fortunate to be able to reopen.

“I know others are not so lucky.”