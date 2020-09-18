SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a boom in Halloween sales for a Saskatoon store that depends on the spooky season for a paycheck.

“We've actually had our best start in about 10 years here in Saskatoon, and one of our best starts in Regina. We’ve had like less kids and adults buying costumes but they’re buying more decor, just because I think everybody’s a little apprehensive about what’s happening with Halloween,” said Camryn Korthuis, supervisor at Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween has put measures in place to make guests feel more safe in store, including hand sanitizer and asking guests to wear masks.

During a press conference Thursday, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Officer urged the public to limit their reach this year.

“We will be issuing some guidance on Halloween, and again for Thanksgiving suppers. It's a small gathering that you have to plan ahead, keep it to your extended household or your virtual bubble as much as possible,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab.