SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at three Saskatoon elementary schools.

The outbreaks are at École Dundonald, Howard Coad and James L. Alexander schools, according to the Saskatoon Public School Division.

The SHA has confirmed six cases of COVID-19 connected to École Dundonald School, five cases at Howard Coad School and two cases at James L. Alexander School.

The division says the SHA notified the schools, staff and students about the outbreaks on Thursday.

Regular classes will be continuing as scheduled, according to the school division.

Since the start of the school year, the school division said it has had a total of 132 positive COVID-19 cases at 42 schools.